One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Catawba County, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.

The county’s total is now at 33.

Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, according to the release. The 33 confirmed cases do not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19.

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,312 positive cases on Saturday, with 362 individuals currently hospitalized. The organization also reported 80 deaths.

Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible.

