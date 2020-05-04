A Lenoir man died in an officer-involved shooting after he led deputies on a chase through Caldwell County into Avery County on Sunday.
Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery on Brookshire Road in Lenoir on Sunday, according to a press release from Caldwell County. The victim of the robbery said an armed subject had taken a red Honda Civic from them at gunpoint.
A deputy later observed the Civic traveling on Deerbrook Road in Lenoir. As the deputy attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, the vehicle fled, according to the release.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified at Kortney Shawn Price, 44, of Lenoir.
Police chased Price though Collettsville. The chase ended on Roseboro Road near the Roseboro community of Avery County when the Civic ran off the road.
Deputies approached the vehicle and Price failed to obey the deputies’ verbal commands, according to the release. The deputies were then involved in a shooting.
Price was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the deputies sustained injuries.
This case was turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which located a firearm inside of the vehicle as part of their scene investigation, according to the release.
The body cam footage of the incident has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Collettsville Fire Department, Avery County EMS and the North Carolina Forestry Service.
