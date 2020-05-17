One person died in a residential fire in Newton early Sunday morning.

The City of Newton has not released the name of the deceased.

The Newton Fire Department was dispatched to the residential structure fire at 509 West 9th Street early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the City of Newton.

The Newton Fire Department requested assistance from all Newton fire stations as well as assistance from the Conover Fire Department and Maiden Fire Department.

The fire was under control at 1:25 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene until nearly 5 a.m. to extinguish the fire and perform the initial investigation, according to the release

During a search of the residence, search crews discovered the remains of one occupant, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Newton Fire Department was assisted by the Conover Fire Department, Maiden Fire Department, Newton Police Department, Newton Public Works and Utilities Department and Catawba County Emergency Medical Services.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments