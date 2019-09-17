scronce road crash.jpg

Robert C. Reed/Hickory Daily Record: Investigators search an area near where a man was found dead in a creek on Scronce Road this morning. It is possible the man was ejected from a crashed vehicle found nearby. 

One person is dead after an apparent single vehicle crash on Scronce Road in Catawba County. 

According to Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger with the N.C. Highway Patrol, the body of a man was found in a small creek near the road. Investigators believe the man was ejected from the vehicle. 

The crash was reported this morning, but could have happened overnight. 

Highway Patrol and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office are investigating. 

The Hickory Daily Record has a reporter and photographer on the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Tags

Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com

Recommended for you

Load comments