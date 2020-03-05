An Old Fort man was sentenced to six to eight years in prison following his conviction for trafficking methamphetamine by possession in Catawba County Superior Court.
Cody Randolph Bryant, 34, of Old Fort, pleaded guilty to the offense on Wednesday, according to a press release from District Attorney Scott Reilly.
Superior Court Judge George C. Bell imposed the mandatory prison term.
Bryant was assessed a mandatory fine of $50,000. He will spend his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
The offense took place on Nov. 26, 2018, at a hotel in Hickory, according to the release. Officers from Hickory Police Department were making an arrest of a woman who asked them to go to a room and notify her boyfriend of the situation, the release stated.
When officers approached the hotel room, the door was ajar, and they saw Bryant in the room with a white powdery substance beside him.
Bryant admitted to crushing pills and mixing them with heroin. He also told officers that he had controlled substances on him, according to the release.
Officers searched the defendant and the room finding multiple bags of methamphetamine along with some marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Bryant told officers that he and some friends had been to Atlanta to pick up the methamphetamine prior to his arrest, according to the release.
The North Carolina State Crime Lab analyzed the crystal substance and confirmed it was methamphetamine.
Hickory Police Department investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips prosecuted the matter for the State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.