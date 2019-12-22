Wondering when your garbage will be picked up during the holiday week? Or when you can visit your local government offices, libraries, recreation centers and parks?
We’ve got you covered. Below is a list of sanitation schedules and closings in Catawba County.
Sanitation schedules
» Republic residential services will run one day behind throughout the holiday week, beginning with services scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 25.
» The Blackburn and Bethany Church Road Convenience Centers will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. All convenience centers will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed Dec. 24-26.
» The Hickory Solid Waste Department and its services will operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 24. All solid waste collection services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will be suspended on Wednesday, Dec. 25. All services for the remainder of the week will be shifted one day to run Thursday through Saturday.
» Newton’s sanitation service will run on the regular schedule Tuesday, Dec. 24. No sanitation service will run Wednesday, Dec. 25, and pickup will be delayed by one day through the rest of the week.
» Claremont’s trash and recycling pickup service will be on Thursday, Dec. 26 instead of the normal Wednesday pickup.
» Conover’s sanitation services will run on a normal schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Services usually held on Wednesdays will be postponed until Thursday, Dec. 26.
Closings
» Students in the Catawba County, Hickory Public and Newton-Conover City school systems will return to school on Monday, Jan. 6.
» Catawba Valley Community College offices in Hickory, Newton and Taylorsville will be closed through Jan. 1.
» Lenoir-Rhyne University offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 6.
» Catawba County government offices and libraries will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
» Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens parks will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.
» The City of Hickory offices will be closed Dec. 24-26 and on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
» The Patrick Beaver Memorial and the Ridgeview libraries will be closed Dec. 24-26 and on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
» The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism offices will be closed Dec. 24-26 and on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
» All Hickory recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-26, and will close early on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
» Newton city offices and recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-26.
» Claremont City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-26.
» Conover City offices will be closed Dec. 24-26 and on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Hickory, Newton, Conover and Claremont parks will remain open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
