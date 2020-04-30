Lenoir-Rhyne senior Ainee O’Connor completed a sweep of the major awards as she was named 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year on Wednesday. O’Connor becomes the first person in conference history to win Golfer of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year and be the Elite 20 Award winner.
O’Connor was one of three L-R golfers to be named all-conference and was joined by Megan Robb on the First Team All-SAC. Beatriz Espelosin was named to the Second Team.
O’Connor, a native of Kent, England, becomes just the second player in L-R history to earn Golfer of the Year honors, joining Abbey Hartsell who won in 2017. She was also named SAC First Team All-Conference for the first time in her career, giving the Bears a first-team all-conference performer for the fifth straight year.
O’Connor finished the season with a 75.09 adjusted scoring average and was ranked No. 18 in the South Region by Golfstat. She played in every Bears event in 2019-20, placing first at the Battle of Hilton Head while posting six top-15 and four top-10 finishes during the season and never placing lower than 21st.
Robb, a junior hailing from Aberdeen, Scotland, earns her first SAC First Team All-Conference nod in her career. She finished the year with a 74.9 scoring average per round and two top-10 finishes on the year. Robb was a Second Team All-Conference player in 2019.
The last time L-R had multiple players selected to the First Team All-Conference was 2007.
Espelosin, a sophomore from Zargoza, Spain, was named to the SAC Second Team All-Conference after her first season at Lenoir-Rhyne. She finished with a 75 scoring average per round and two top-10 finishes including a first-place crown at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate.
2020 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC
CONFERENCE WOMEN’S GOLF
First Team
Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate
Mind Puangcharoen, Wingate
Ainee O’Connor, Lenoir-Rhyne
Megan Robb, Lenoir-Rhyne
Diana McDonald, Wingate
Second Team
Alicia Fajardo, Coker
Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman
Jennifer Keim, Tusculum
Beatriz Espelosin, Lenoir-Rhyne
Kaley Barts, Catawba
Honorable Mention
Emma Charles, Anderson
Marie Schrader, Wingate
Rachel Watts, Carson-Newman
Sam Fritzinger, Wingate
Victoria Hall, Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.