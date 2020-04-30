Lenoir-Rhyne senior Ainee O’Connor completed a sweep of the major awards as she was named 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year on Wednesday. O’Connor becomes the first person in conference history to win Golfer of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year and be the Elite 20 Award winner.

O’Connor was one of three L-R golfers to be named all-conference and was joined by Megan Robb on the First Team All-SAC. Beatriz Espelosin was named to the Second Team.

O’Connor, a native of Kent, England, becomes just the second player in L-R history to earn Golfer of the Year honors, joining Abbey Hartsell who won in 2017. She was also named SAC First Team All-Conference for the first time in her career, giving the Bears a first-team all-conference performer for the fifth straight year.

O’Connor finished the season with a 75.09 adjusted scoring average and was ranked No. 18 in the South Region by Golfstat. She played in every Bears event in 2019-20, placing first at the Battle of Hilton Head while posting six top-15 and four top-10 finishes during the season and never placing lower than 21st.

Robb, a junior hailing from Aberdeen, Scotland, earns her first SAC First Team All-Conference nod in her career. She finished the year with a 74.9 scoring average per round and two top-10 finishes on the year. Robb was a Second Team All-Conference player in 2019.

The last time L-R had multiple players selected to the First Team All-Conference was 2007.

Espelosin, a sophomore from Zargoza, Spain, was named to the SAC Second Team All-Conference after her first season at Lenoir-Rhyne. She finished with a 75 scoring average per round and two top-10 finishes including a first-place crown at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate.

2020 ALL-SOUTH ATLANTIC

CONFERENCE WOMEN’S GOLF

First Team

Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate

Mind Puangcharoen, Wingate

Ainee O’Connor, Lenoir-Rhyne

Megan Robb, Lenoir-Rhyne

Diana McDonald, Wingate

Second Team

Alicia Fajardo, Coker

Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman

Jennifer Keim, Tusculum

Beatriz Espelosin, Lenoir-Rhyne

Kaley Barts, Catawba

Honorable Mention

Emma Charles, Anderson

Marie Schrader, Wingate

Rachel Watts, Carson-Newman

Sam Fritzinger, Wingate

Victoria Hall, Anderson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments