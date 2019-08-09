Nu members attend DKG International conference

HICKORY — Several members of Nu Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, attended the DKG International Arts and Humanities Conference held recently at the Asheville Crowne Plaza.
Nu Chapter members who attended the conference included Martha Brown, Dee Snyder, Leslie Black, and Carol Bostian. North Carolina DKG hosted 480 members and guests from 22 states and two countries during June 27-29. The three-day conference offered attendees opportunities for entertainment, learning, and fellowship. Local chapters throughout the state provided more than 80 volunteers and created table centerpieces to showcase the uniqueness and diversity of North Carolina. In addition, local members made small pottery bowls to give as favors.
Opening night activities started with “Fun on the Lawn,” which included a box supper, artisan demonstrations, and games. A general session followed with Laura Mitchell, an art teacher and arts administrator in Buncombe County Schools, who presented “Greetings from Asheville.” The night concluded with bluegrass music, area cloggers, and square dancing. Southeast Regional Director Elaine Warwick from Tennessee encouraged those in attendance to embrace all that the conference offers, including inspirational speakers, a variety of workshops, and entertainment—-a celebration of the arts.
As the conference continued, featured speakers entertained and inspired attendees. Kevan Frazier, professor and Asheville area historian, shared the history and cultural development of the area. Sheila Kay Adams is an NC storyteller, musician, and author. She entertained the conference with her ballads, stories, and claw-hammer banjo music. A variety of workshops offered professional and Society information as well as hands-on opportunities to be creative. These workshops included activities such as line dancing, basket-making, quilting, creative writing, and bookmaking. Nu Chapter members Leslie Black and Carol Bostian presented a workshop, “Say Cheese!,” with tips for photography using digital cameras and cell phones. There was also an onsite marketplace where many unique crafts were sold.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.