When the Sapp family received their government stimulus check, they decided to put some of that money to good use.
The family decided to donate some of the money. This gave the youngest members of the family an opportunity to support causes they are passionate about.
Sadie, 8, and her brother Riley, 7, each donated $250 to the Humane Society of Catawba County and Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, respectively.
Sadie said she decided to give to the Humane Society because of her love of animals. The family’s two cats came from the Humane Society.
Riley donated to Habitat because of his concern for the homeless, particularly given their vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has also shaped the lives of the children. The Viewmont Elementary students now do their work online and through packets.
The family makes an effort to maintain some normalcy by setting up their own school bell, but Sadie admitted they often snooze it.
The two children maintain contact with friends through technology, but both children said it’s been tough not being able to be with their friends.
“I’m feeling bad because I can’t see my friends for the rest of the year and I think I can still see them on Zoom calls,” Sadie said. “I like being out of school, and I don’t like being out of school.”
She added that she is “getting really bored of Zoom calls.”
Sadie said being out of school has given her an opportunity to work on projects like building dollhouses.
Riley is filling his time by building with Legos and playing badminton.
The downtime has also allowed Riley to come up with a business idea — Tow Tater. “It’s kind of like a business where we have a tow truck and we tow around this trailer that kind of sells french fries and mashed potatoes and Tater Tots,” Riley said.
The project has since been abandoned, but Riley is holding out hope “because right now we could really use a Tow Tater.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.