Catawba County resident Lori Wray says her motivation comes from the sheer desire for accomplishment.
“When I was little I would only eat one thing on my plate at a time, and my mom said that was because I like to finish what I start,” she said. “That’s just the kind of person I am; when I start something I want to finish it.”
Wray has that same attitude towards hiking the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, or AT for short. She started her journey around Easter in 2016, and has completed 800 miles of the nearly 2,200-mile-long trail.
Hiking isn’t the hard part for Wray. “It’s finding someone to hike with me. When I tell people I’ve hiked with several different people or I can’t keep a partner they get a little worried, but that’s just how it’s happened,” she laughed. “It’s either their health or a spouse’s health that prevents them from going.”
The people Wray meets while hiking encourage her to continue trekking. “We met one guy that was through-hiking who had to stay in his car at night for medical reasons,” she said. The man used two cars to shuttle himself up the trail.
“You’d always see him hiking south bound, but he was actually going north bound,” Wray said. “He would drive one car north, park it, hike back down to the second car and repeat. That’s determination.”
Wray said she hasn’t had many wildlife encounters so far, with the exception of wild ponies and longhorn steers at Grayson Highlands State Park in Virginia, and a mouse that didn’t mind sharing his space.
“We were at a shelter getting ready to pack up, and out comes a little mouse. He walked across the trail and sat by a fire pit that we had a fire in the night before. He wasn’t afraid of anyone; he just wanted to get warm. And that’s been our wildlife experience,” she laughed.
Wray plans to do three-day trips and cover about 40 miles each trip this year. “I hope to get another 200 miles in this year, and I’ll start back up in April and probably end in September.”
Tips for beginner hikers
If you’re planning a long hike or backpacking trip, Wray says the best place to practice locally is on the Blue Trail at Bakers Mountain. “That’s a good practice trail if you’re preparing for a hiking trip. The best way to get ready is to hike,” she said.
Wray’s advice comes after her less-than-perfect first backpacking trip. “The first time I went, I had never been backpacking before. I didn’t want to tell the people I was going with that I hadn’t backpacked before, because I was afraid that they wouldn’t let me go,” she laughed.
To prepare, Wray traveled to Asheville to gear up. “They got me set up with a pack and I found a tent. People had told me to make sure to take plenty of water.”
She loaded her backpack down with supplies. “We hiked about 40 miles, and after we got off the trail my pack was still 35 pounds,” she said. “It had to be 40 or more pounds when I started, which is way too heavy.”
Now, her backpack usually weighs 26 pounds. “You just have to learn what you can live without. It’s a learning process,” she said.
Wray warned against wearing hiking boots on a long trip. “Wear trail shoes. They are lighter and dry quicker,” she said.
She also doesn’t cook on the trail. “After I’ve hiked all day, I don’t want to cook. I don’t really cook at home anyways, so I’m not going to cook on the trail either,” she chuckled.
Wray will take peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Spam, and often cold soaks her food. “I’ll take Ramen noodles or something like that, add the water around lunch and by dinner time you’ve got something to eat,” she said.
Above all else, Wray advised beginning hikers and backpackers to not be afraid to ask questions. “Don’t do like I did. Talk to someone, get with someone who’s experienced and let them give you advice.”
