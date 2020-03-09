Before Kent Paulette paints, he wades into the creek in his backyard. He wiggles his toes in the mud and puts his face in the water no matter the temperature, then scoops up a bucket of creek water to use in his paintings.
“I come back to my studio with mud between my toes and feeling very connected with nature,” Paulette said.
Paulette lives in Watauga County now, but his roots are firmly in Hickory, where he was born and raised.
Paulette started out young as an artist, he said. In the 1980s, he and his brother Tate sold their artwork on the street at their home on Seventh Street in Hickory. He calls it his first art show.
Paulette reflects fondly on Hickory. It’s where he got a taste of nature playing in the creek at Glenn C. Hilton Jr. Memorial Park and biking the neighborhood, he said. It’s also where he got his first art lessons with local teachers and in school.
“I took art lessons in the neighborhood ... which helped inspire my creativity at an early age,” he said.
Paulette also learned business savvy on the streets of Hickory as a paperboy for the Hickory Daily Record, he said.
“I learned a lot while being a paperboy that has helped me run my business as an artist,” he said. “I learned how to keep track of and collect money and talk with customers. My paperboy job was seven days a week, so even if I wanted to hang out with friends after school or it was raining, I still had to go deliver papers. That taught me discipline and a strong dedication that helps me work hard and finish a painting even when it seems like there’s no end in sight.”
Paulette first hung his paintings in Drip’s Coffeehouse in 2002, a few years after graduating from high school. For years he worked hard to make and sell art. He often struggled, he said.
“My parents, Janet and Richard Paulette, have always been my biggest supporters, and they helped me make it through those early years when I didn’t sell very much of my artwork,” he said.
In 2007, he moved to Powder Horn Mountain in Watauga County. In 2012, he started selling his work in Banner Elk. That’s when business started picking up, he said.
Now, he has collectors who buy dozens of his paintings to fill their homes. He has buyers around the country and world, including country music star Eric Church, Paulette said.
With his success, Paulette tries to give back, he said. He donates his work to nonprofits, most recently to Dream on 3, a foundation that makes sports dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, disabilities or life-altering conditions. The painting, called “Charlotte Dreams,” depicts a sunrise over Charlotte. At its Dream Gala, Paulette’s painting sold for $11,000, which went to the nonprofit.
What compelled you to create this painting and sell it at the Dream Gala?
“I donated my ‘Charlotte Dreams’ painting to Dream on 3 because I think they’re really helping to make dreams come true and bring joy and magic to the Dream Kids’ lives. I also donate paintings to nonprofits to hang in spaces where the general public can see my work in person.
“I was inspired by the mountain sunrise outside my studio as I was painting ‘Charlotte Dreams.’ I have fond memories of visiting Charlotte often to go to Discovery Place, Charlotte Hornets games and the Neighborhood Theatre. I brought those warm memories along with a bit of nature to this portrait of the Queen City.”
What motivates you as an artist?
“I paint as a way to release energy and express emotions. I’m inspired by nature and by music. Musicians’ lyrics, energy and passion have had a major impact on my artwork.
“In addition to musicians, some of my other greatest teachers were the poets from the Beat Generation. Allen Ginsberg’s advice in his poem ‘After Lalon,’ ‘Don’t get entangled with possessions,’ and ideas like that have really stuck with me throughout the years.”
When are you happiest?
“I’m happiest when floating in a tube in the creek in the sunshine, with a cool mist blowing over me from a nearby waterfall. Or when l’m in my hammock on my deck in the treetops and a bobcat comes to visit and listens to bluegrass music with me for several hours as it naps below my deck. Or when I’m painting at my home studio and a deer walks by to see what I’m up to. Or when I’m hiking with my parents and brother to the creek on a sunny day.”
