Jordan Ledford, 31, has a passion to work with teenagers that she fulfills through her work with the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County and by coaching the Fred T. Foard volleyball team.
“A lot of times [teenagers] can scare people,” Ledford said. “I enjoy them because they typically are very honest with you whether you want to hear everything they have to say or not.”
Ledford has lived in Catawba County her whole life and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University where she played volleyball.
Ledford said she realized that she enjoyed working with teenagers soon after graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne University and she continued to stay involved with the volleyball community.
“Growing up and playing volleyball, it was just natural when I graduated college I was still around volleyball," Ledford said. "I’ve always been around the younger girls. It was one of those things that kind of happened and I realized how much I really do enjoy being around teenagers.”
Ledford started with Council on Adolescents six years ago as the teen programs coordinator. She said she never heard of Council on Adolescents until a position opened up there for her.
“It’s just something where the stars aligned and God had a plan for me,” Ledford said. “It’s kind of crazy to look back and see how it all worked out.”
The Council on Adolescents is a nonprofit program dedicated to helping youth. They offer programs such as Healthy Youth Education, Smart Moms and Dads and the Lunch Buddy Program.
Only two years after joining the Council on Adolescents team, Ledford was promoted to be the executive director. She was a little unsure at first. “It was something I thought I wanted to do, but maybe five years from now… but I did feel like I knew the agency,” Ledford said. “So why not now? Go for it.”
Two years ago, Ledford was offered the opportunity to become the assistant coach of the Fred T. Foard volleyball team, the school she played for from 2002-2006 and from which she graduated.
“It was a bit weird because [the school] hasn’t changed much,” Ledford said “I would never want to coach anywhere else.”
Ledford accepted, and helped lead the team to a 24-3 season and was undefeated in their conference.
Despite her busy schedule, Ledford makes time to also play volleyball competitively by participating in community teams.
“I truly do enjoy playing [volleyball],” Ledford said “It’s a little harder because I’m not at the level I once was the older I get, and I’m very competitive, so sometimes I struggle with that.”
Ledford said continuing to play volleyball allows her to stay competitive in a way she can’t be as a coach. “I can do only so much coaching,” Ledford said. “I’m not out there. But being able to play, it’s like ‘Alright. I’m more in control.”
Ledford said as a leader she believes in leading by example, “I would never ask someone to do something I wouldn’t do.”
What is something you would change about your life?
“Nothing; I truly believe everything happens for a reason.”
What is the best advice you have received?
“Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
What makes you happy?
“Trying new things and spending time with my family and friends.”
