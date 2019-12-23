Dennis Jones began "paying it forward" as a young man working in a group home setting in Florida.
“My wife and I started off at the Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch in Live Oak, Florida,” Jones said. Originally from Pennsylvania, Jones met his wife Kathy while they were both studying at the University of Florida.
“In the 1970s and ‘80s, North Carolina had one of the state-of-the-art group home programs,” he said. “That’s what attracted Kathy and I to the area, originally.”
Once they settled in Hickory in 1983, the couple planted roots. “We started growing our family, getting involved with the synagogue,” Jones said. “I consider this area home.”
Even after having their own children, the couple continued to help with a group home in Catawba County. “When we worked in the group homes, we actually worked 24/7,” Jones said. “We decided to get out of that as our children were getting older.”
He and his wife took jobs with Alexander Central High School (ACHS). She was a social worker and he was a math teacher. Kathy has since retired, but Jones isn’t ready to stop.
“I love going to work every day,” he said. “The staff at ACHS is like family to me. On the weekends, I catch myself missing my students. I can’t wait to get back to them on Monday.”
Jones has been teaching for 34 years now. “I have enough years in to retire, but I just love what I do too much,” he admitted. His attitude and work ethic come from advice his father gave him as a child. “From the time I was very little, he would always say, ‘Choose a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.’”
On top of teaching, Jones is also the rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory. After the temple employed a string of out-of-town, part-time rabbis, a friend of Jones had a realization.
“I had always dreamed of having a rabbi that actually lived here and was part of the community,” he said. “One day, one of my very good friends in the temple said, ‘Well Dennis you’re really our rabbi. Why don’t you just get the degree and become our official rabbi?’”
Jones ran with the idea. He found an online, self-paced rabbinical school and set out to be officially ordained. “It took me five grueling years, but I was actually ordained this past June,” he smiled.
Lacking ordination didn’t stop Jones from serving as the temple’s part-time rabbi, though. “In Judaism, you don’t have to be an ordained rabbi to lead services,” he said. He has held the title of rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom since 2014.
Jones said one of his greatest accomplishments has been to help establish the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council, along with various other organizations and leaders in the area.
“I am a total Universalist, and always have been,” he said. “I view all faiths as legitimate efforts on the part of man to know the unknown, to get closer to God so to speak. This is why I have a passion for interfaith dialogue.”
With such a busy schedule, Jones’ friends and family often wonder how he does it all. “I love both my jobs, so even though I’m totally busy all of the time, I never feel like I’m working,” he said. “I’m just doing what I love. Dad was right.”
Want to learn more about Hanukkah? Read Jones' column below.
