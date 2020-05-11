Dawn Wilson started her child-care career over 25 years ago. Today, she’s a child-care director at the YMCA of Catawba Valley, where she’s worked for nearly 20 years.
Lately, she’s been organizing child care for children whose parents are essential workers during COVID-19.
Wilson’s career started in 1994. While her husband was in the Marine Corps, Wilson passed the state boards to be a Certified Nursing Assistant, then found out she was pregnant. Instead of CNA work, she took her career in a different direction and started work at a private child-care center.
“That is where my career began,” Wilson said.
The new career turned into something Wilson loved. She gets to lend a helping hand, be there for families and support children.
“I love the opportunity of meeting new people and helping families in times of need as well as watching children grow and learn new things,” Wilson said.
After moving back to her birthplace, Catawba County, Wilson started work at Love-N-Care Child Development Center in Newton, which became part of the YMCA in 2001. Wilson has been with the organization ever since.
Wilson got an associates degree in child care in 2007 and became center director for the child development center at the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA in Conover.
Nat Auten, president of the YMCA of Catawba Valley, said Wilson exemplifies the best in the YMCA.
“In her 20-year YMCA career she has helped provide care and development for thousands of kids in Catawba County,” Auten said. “She truly understands her role in ‘youth development,’”
As of late, Wilson has been organizing and running child-care camps for children whose parents are working amid COVID-19, including first responders and health-care workers.
“It has been challenging as we have had to do everything differently in our daily routines,” Wilson said. “It is rewarding to know that our doors can stay open though, and serve those on the front line.”
What do you like about your work? What motivates you?
“I love the different people I get to meet and the great stories I hear. I also love that I can at any time go from the child-care center to the gym and be able to talk with people and see those familiar friendly faces each day.
“I am motivated each day knowing that I am helping someone whether it be a child or a parent in need. I try to give parents resources that will help parents. Also, no one day is alike, each day is different in child care!”
Do you have any memories from your years helping children that stand out?
“I have several that stand out through the years, but one that stands out the most with me is a child that was being raised by her great-aunt who would throw tantrums each day and she would tell us she hated us.
“Her aunt was sure she would get put out of the center for her behavior, but we worked with the child each day and would talk with her, hold her, tell her we loved her and supported her. She was able to graduate from us and move on to school. I have not seen her, but I have heard that she is a very smart child now.”
What is the greatest challenge you’ve had to overcome?
“A personal challenge is to stop and think before you speak because you never know what anyone is going through.”
What is the best advice you’ve received and from who?
“I would probably have to say from my husband and he always tells me, ‘You make the day, don’t let the day make you.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.