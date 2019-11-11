Ashley Rink’s career and community service are based on her favorite line in the Girl Scout Promise: “Help people at all times.”
Rink said she was first introduced to Girl Scouts as a shy fourth-grader. “My parents encouraged me to join Girl Scouts to help me find and grow my voice,” she explained.
Her time in Girl Scouts changed her life for the better. Not only did she find her voice, she also learned leadership skills that stuck with her.
“As a Girl Scout, my favorite memory was when my Girl Scout troop went to Keyauwee Program Center, one of our Girl Scout council’s camps in High Point, North Carolina,” Rink said. “I had never been to a Girl Scout camp before, and during that trip I remember the thrill of riding a horse for the first time and hiking through the challenge course while working on team-building with my troop.”
Today, the 31-year-old Catawba County resident is one of three leaders of Girl Scout Troop 12021. “I thoroughly enjoy being a Girl Scout troop leader and being able to provide opportunities for the girls in our troop to become go-getters, innovators, risk-takers and leaders,” she said. She is also on the service unit team for the Girl Scouts’ Catawba County Service Unit 134.
Her community service as a Girl Scout leader transfers over to her career in public health. Rink serves as the community health coordinator with LiveWell Catawba at Catawba County Public Health.
Rink said she fell in love with the area when she moved to Catawba County and attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2006. “When the opportunity came open to work for Catawba County, I was very excited to be able to work in the community I lived in and with an organization that was dedicated to improving our county’s health priorities,” she said.
As the community health coordinator, Rink provides technical assistance to schools, out-of-school-time sites and early-child-care programs related to healthy eating, active living and preventing chronic disease.
“Public health as a field is all about meeting people where they are, and as an organization committed to creating a culture of wellness in Catawba, it is essential to meet people where they live, learn, work, pray and play,” Rink said.
