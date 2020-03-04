ICARD — When the Newton-Conover girls basketball team visited East Burke last year, the Cavaliers ended the Red Devils’ season in the third round of the state playoffs.
A year and a day later, the Red Devils returned the favor.
Despite trailing by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, Newton-Conover battled back to force overtime on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs. East Burke fought hard on its home court, but the Red Devils came away with a 58-55 win, punching their ticket to the 2A West Regional title contest on Saturday at either Lenoir-Rhyne University or Catawba Valley Community College.
“First of all, I give a ton of credit to East Burke,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said. “They had a great ball club, they play you hard, they don’t quit, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, and that’s exactly what they did tonight.
“We knew it was gonna be a battle,” she continued. “I think the difference is I hope we’re a little bit better defensively than we were last year, I hope we keep our composure a little bit better, and I think that’s the difference. … If we play again tomorrow, it might be a different story because you’ve got two really good ball teams that just left it all on the court tonight, and I give East Burke a ton of credit.”
The second-seeded Cavs (27-4) were the aggressors early, frustrating third-seeded Newton-Conover with a methodical offensive attack and harassing defense. Riley Haas scored 11 points in the opening quarter and made all three of her 3-pointers, while Gracie Ruff also knocked down a triple to help East Burke double up the Red Devils, 16-8, heading into the second period.
After being held to two points in the first frame, the Red Devils’ Chyna Cornwell got on the board immediately in the second quarter off an assist from Cassidy Geddes. However, following a layup from East Burke’s Aubree Griggs and a free throw from Newton-Conover’s Grace Loftin, the Cavs threatened to run away with the game when they built a 25-11 advantage thanks to a 3 from Zoie Smith and layups from Griggs and Haas.
Undaunted, Newton-Conover (28-2) responded with a 10-0 run that included a basket from Loftin, a 3 from Aaliah Walton and a layup and three-point play from Cornwell. Allie Cooke was able to stem the tide with a foul shot for East Burke, but a Cornwell putback in the closing seconds cut the Red Devils’ deficit to three, 26-23, at the halftime break.
After tying the game for the first time at 30-all on a right-wing trey from Walton at the 3:36 mark of the third quarter, Newton-Conover ended the period knotted with East Burke at 32 apiece. Then, after Cornwell tied up East Burke’s Griggs on defense to begin the fourth quarter, she scored off an assist from Loftin on the other end to give the visitors their first lead, 34-32, with around 7:30 remaining.
The Cavs’ Haas and Graleigh Hildebran each nailed two free throws to swing things back in East Burke’s favor, but a Cornwell putback and a runner from Jahlea Peters with under five minutes to play gave Newton-Conover its second lead and Peters her first points of the night after she had picked up two fouls in the first quarter and committed her third midway through the third period. Haas again hit two free throws to tie the score before a steal and layup from Hildebran made it 40-38 in favor of the Cavs.
Following two free throws and a steal and layup from Cornwell that shifted momentum back to the Red Devils, Haas drilled her fourth 3 of the contest followed by an East Burke timeout with the Cavs clinging to a 43-42 lead with 3:30 left. Cornwell answered with a layup before going 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 1:10 remaining to give Newton-Conover a 45-43 advantage.
East Burke’s Haas again came through at the charity stripe, hitting two more foul shots with 50.6 seconds left. Then, after Hildebran came up with a steal and the Cavs called a timeout with under 30 seconds remaining, Haas rebounded her own miss and scored to put East Burke ahead 47-45 with 10.1 seconds to play.
Newton-Conover had a little magic left in regulation, calling a timeout before getting the ball in to Walton, who drove right baseline for an unbelievable finish with multiple defenders closing in. The senior’s ninth and 10th points of the night tied things at 47-all, forcing overtime.
The Red Devils never trailed in the extra session, though they were also never able to pull away from the persistent Cavs. Loftin recorded the first two baskets of overtime, while Cornwell blocked shots on each of East Burke’s first three possessions.
The Cavs got back within a point, 51-50, on two free throws from Haas with just over a minute remaining, but Newton-Conover also proved clutch at the foul line. Peters made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 60 seconds, while Loftin and Cornwell added two each to help the Red Devils build a 58-52 lead with 14.9 seconds remaining.
Cornwell also registered an emphatic block on East Burke’s next possession, giving her five for the game and four in overtime. The Cavs did get a 3 from Ruff in the final seconds, but Newton-Conover was able to run out the clock and celebrate on the same court where its season came to a bitter end in 2019.
“Last year we lost to them by 21 points. It hurt me very badly, it hurt all of my teammates,” said Cornwell. “But we had to come in this gym and we had a plan, we had to set that plan, we had to deal with them, we had to go on the court and we just had to beat them, that was our number one thing was beat them. We just had to prove to everybody that we are capable of beating this team.
“Last year was a complete embarrassment and we weren’t prepared mentally nor physically, we just weren’t prepared for what East Burke had for us,” she added. “But tonight we were prepared. We’ve been watching film, we’ve been practicing hard all week for this team and it showed on the court tonight. I’m very proud of my teammates, very proud.”
Cornwell’s fantastic senior season continued with a 28-point, 21-rebound effort, while the junior Loftin added 13 points and nine boards. Walton scored 10 points for the Red Devils, with the senior Peters tallying five and the freshman Geddes notching two before fouling out with 2:12 left in overtime.
Haas also had 28 points to lead East Burke, with Griggs chipping in eight off the bench. Ruff and Hildebran added six points apiece for the senior-laden Cavs, who had a program-record 20-game winning streak halted at the hands of a Newton-Conover squad that won its 20th straight.
“For the whole second half of the year, we’ve been talking about everybody else on the club because we’re better because everybody else has gotten better,” said White. “But Chyna Cornwell, she’s a once-in-a-lifetime player. I’ve been coaching basketball for a long time and never had the opportunity to coach an athlete like her.
“Every night she (Cornwell) steps on the floor she gets the toughest defensive assignment and usually the toughest two (defenders),” she continued. “She gets beat to death underneath, but you never see her show any emotion, you never see her lose her cool. She brings this team together, she loves her teammates and gets after them and supports them.”
Another player who gave Newton-Conover big minutes was Nalece Duncan, who replaced Peters on a couple of occasions and played solid defense against East Burke. Like fellow junior Mia Powell in the previous round against Shelby, Duncan’s contributions were integral to the Red Devils’ success.
“Nalece Duncan is a good athlete, she’s so quick. … That was sort of the turn, that was when we made the difference,” said White. “Peters is a pretty good offensive threat for us and we like having her on the floor because of that, but some of the difference was the fact that Nalece got in there and gave us minutes and helped us defensively get some stops.”
Also stepping up was Walton, who had to move to point guard after Geddes fouled out in overtime with the game still very much up for grabs. Like Cornwell and Loftin, Walton played all 36 minutes.
“I think our coaches panicked more than our players did (when Geddes fouled out),” said White. “I looked at Aaliah Walton and I said, ‘Aaliah Walton, you’re our senior, you’re my point guard, go run it,’ and she did. And we wanted Grace to come out to the 3 (small forward) and help handle the ball a little more because she can, and she did.
“That’s what seniors do,” White added of Walton. “When it’s their time, they step up, just like she made that last shot there (in regulation).”
Newton-Conover will clash with either top-seeded Salisbury or fourth-seeded Forbush in Saturday’s 2A West Regional championship game. The Hornets and Falcons play their fourth-round contest on Wednesday.
Newton-Conover: 08 15 09 15 11 – 58
East Burke: 16 10 06 15 08 – 55
Newton-Conover – Chyna Cornwell 28, Grace Loftin 13, Aaliah Walton 10, Jahlea Peters 5, Cassidy Geddes 2.
East Burke – Riley Haas 28, Aubree Griggs 8, Graleigh Hildebran 6, Gracie Ruff 6, Zoie Smith 5, Allie Cooke 1, Ashlyn Stilwell 1.
