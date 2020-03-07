NEWTON — Perhaps the only combination as brutal and as bitter as the wind and chilly temperatures Friday night when Fred T. Foard hosted North Lincoln on the baseball diamond was that of the Knights’ pitching and hitting. The defending 2A state champions needed only five innings to cage the Tigers, winning by a 17-0 final.
North Lincoln starter Jake Soorus and relievers Trace Dlugolenski and Sam Brady limited Foard batters to just one infield hit. No ball off a Tigers’ bat made it out of the infield all game long.
“(I) don’t have a lot to say,” Foard coach Channon Vogel said following the game. “It was cold, we didn’t hit and we couldn’t throw strikes.”
North Lincoln scored in every at-bat and twice sent 10 batters or more to the plate in an inning. The Knights’ quietest at-bat was the first when they tallied a single run.
Brady, the leadoff hitter, was hit by a pitch from Foard starter Riley Hampton. Brady stole second and came around to touch home on a base hit up the middle by Landon Reeves.
Clay Patterson led off the Foard first and claimed the Tigers’ only hit on a swinging bunt fielded by Soorus about 45 feet from home plate. That was the entirety of the Foard offense.
Although Patterson advanced as far as third on an infield out and a wild pitch, Soorus closed the inning with back-to-back called third strikes.
In the bottom of the second, Brady crushed a long, three-run home run to left for North Lincoln during a four-run frame for the Knights, who never looked back after going ahead 5-0.
Although the Tigers again got their leadoff hitter on base in the second inning via a walk and were able to advance him to third, they again couldn’t get to Soorus, who retired the next six batters — four on strikeouts.
Meanwhile, North Lincoln rolled for six runs in the third inning and four in the fourth before settling for two in the fifth. Five of the Knights’ 11 hits went for extra bases.
Soorus picked up the win with three innings of work. He fanned six, gave up the one hit and walked one. Dugolenski and Brady combined for a strikeout and a free pass in two innings of relief.
Hampton went 2 2/3 innings, allowed five hits walked three and hit two while striking out four. Zac Martin and Braden Wharten pitched in relief for the Tigers. All three Foard pitchers combined for a total of seven strikeouts, 12 free passes and two hit batsmen. Five of the Knights’ 17 runs were unearned.
Vogel noted the Tigers’ tough early-season schedule that has included not only North Lincoln, but West Lincoln and Maiden as well.
“I guess we got a taste tonight of what we signed up for,” Vogel said. “But we start conference play next week with a record of 0-0 just like everyone else.”
Foard, now 1-3, will travel to West Caldwell on Tuesday to open the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference portion of its schedule.
North Lincoln, 3-0, will tackle the South Fork 2A Conference beginning with a trip to Lincolnton the same night.
