NEWTON - The seventh annual North Carolina Airgun Show will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds on U.S. 70.
Hours on Friday are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Buy, sell (bring yours), trade. The event will include door prizes and vendors from throughout the United States. There will be airguns for sale of all types - PCP, pneumatic and springers. There will be high-end and budget airguns. Barbecue will be available.
For information call 828-851-0245. The event is indoors, and will be held rain or shine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.