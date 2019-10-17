NEWTON - The seventh annual North Carolina Airgun Show will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds on U.S. 70.

Hours on Friday are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Buy, sell (bring yours), trade. The event will include door prizes and vendors from throughout the United States. There will be airguns for sale of all types - PCP, pneumatic and springers. There will be high-end and budget airguns. Barbecue will be available.

For information call 828-851-0245. The event is indoors, and will be held rain or shine.

