Nominees sought for Spirit of King Award
HICKORY — The annual Spirit of King Award goes to an individual in the community who embodies the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s legacy of inclusion of people of all races and cultures, making the community a better place to live for all people.
Nominations should include contact information for the nominee as well as a description in 300 words or less of how the nominee has embodied the ideals of Dr. King. Nomination forms are available at the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries as well as by calling First Presbyterian Church at 828-322-6343.
Nominations are welcome through Jan. 3. The award is given as part of the annual Community Martin Luther King Jr. service on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church. This service is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance.
