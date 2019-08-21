HICKORY — Got a great volunteer that you want to recognize? Nominate them for the 2019 Giving From the Heart Award.
Catawba County United Way Volunteer Center accepts nominations for volunteers that live or volunteer in Catawba County, and accepts nominations from all nonprofits and all not-for-profits. The volunteers can be nominated in one of three categories: adult, youth and group.
The winner in each category will receive a $500 award, made in their name, to the nonprofit organization of their choice. All nominees will be invited to a luncheon where they will be recognized and receive certificates of appreciation.
Applications can be obtained by going to www.ccunitedway.com and clicking on the link at the bottom of the page or by emailing Tammy Dotson at tdotson@ccunitedway.com. The deadline for submitting applications is Oct. 4. This will be a strict cut-off date in order to get the applications judged and invitations to all nominees for the luncheon.