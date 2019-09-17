If you are a military veteran with a story to share, we want to hear from you.

The Hickory Daily Record is publishing a special insert in the Sunday edition on Nov. 10, the day before Veteran's Day.

We’re asking veterans to submit information and photos about their service. All submissions will be included in an online gallery featuring local veterans. Some will be chosen to be profiled in stories, videos and photos in the Veteran's Day edition.

The intent is to archive the living stories of those who served, and who often go unrecognized for their sacrifices and service. This is not a telling of war stories. It’s a tribute.

