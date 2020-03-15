The 17th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team overcame an emotional night and visiting Union County to earn a 5-1 victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds on Thursday night.
Sophomores Malik Stephens and Ryan Healy led the Red Hawks at the plate with three hits apiece, while fellow sophomores Jackson Brown, Grant Tilley and Vinny Consolo tallied two hits each.
Union County (5-6-1) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning after wild pitch scored first baseman James Liburd.
Stephens’ third-inning solo home run — his first of the season — tied the contest in the bottom of the third inning.
The Red Hawks (12-5) took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning when Brown’s triple scored Consolo to give a 2-1 lead to CVCC.
Catawba Valley padded its advantage in the sixth inning, scoring two runs in the frame. Consolo drew a bases-loaded walk, and Stephens added an RBI single that scored catcher Cole Chapman.
Adding insurance and the final run of the game in the eighth inning, Consolo recorded an RBI single and scored Chapman, who led off the inning with a double.
On the mound, Red Hawks sophomore pitcher Storm Mace earned his first win of the season. He was one of 10 Red Hawk sophomore pitchers who saw action on the mound during the game.
The CVCC pitching staff combined to strike out 12 Union County batters and allow just four hits and three drawn walks by the Owls.
