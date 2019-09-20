Dusty mowing

Reggie Thomas spends a dusty morning mowing his yard as his dog Bo follows him around. With the lack of rain in the region mowing has become a dusty job.

 ROBERT C. REED
NC Drought Conditions as of 9-19-2019

The U.S. Drought Monitor released data on Thursday showing that the Catawba Valley is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said this is a cautionary stage. But if the area continues to go without precipitation, he said drought conditions will worsen. 

“This is eerily similar to the droughts in 2016 that caused wildfires,” he said, adding that he plans to stay up-to-date with the U.S. Drought Monitor for the coming weeks.

As of Friday at noon Powell said chances for precipitation are basically nonexistent for the next two to three weeks. 

He added that the weekend weather will consist of cool mornings and hot afternoons, with temperatures returning to the high 80s and low 90s by next week.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments