To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
When and how did you acquire the car?
I purchased the car locally from the brother of a close friend in 2005.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration, etc. in detail.).
This car is a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T (built in November of 1969) equipped from the factory with a 440 cubic-inch, 375 horsepower V8. It has a three-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission with a high stall torque converter, dual exhausts, heavy duty suspension and brakes, and a Sure-Grip (limited slip) rear axle. The paint color is Burnt Orange Metallic, while the interior has a black vinyl and white houndstooth design covering the bucket seats. This vinyl and cloth option was rarely ordered in these cars. While the car was in pretty decent shape when I bought it, there were some rust and appearance issues with the body and trim, so I disassembled the body and interior of the car in 2007 for a complete body restoration and repaint. This took almost a year to complete.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the car?
I was able to contact one of the previous owners of the car in Loveland, Colorado. He told me that he found this Charger in the late 1980s sitting in the yard of a residence in a small town in southern Nebraska. Although it was in poor condition, he was able to drive it to his father’s Chrysler/Plymouth dealership in Ness City, Kansas for restoration. The original engine was replaced with one built by a Midwest performance engine shop that specialized in building engines for what was then called the NASCAR-West racing series, and the transmission was rebuilt to street/strip specs. All of the receipts and work orders that came with the car confirm that the engine and powertrain has had “special attention” (This car is not running factory stock parts anymore!) paid to them.
Why do you love the car?
Cars like this Charger represent a time in American history that was symbolized by boundless optimism, a time representative of a future that seemed, at the time, unlimited in its scope. That’s the way young people see their world, and these cars were built for the young. Driving the Charger reminds me of that time in my life, a much simpler, less complicated time.
Performance cars of this era converted large amounts of 100 octane fuel and tire rubber into horsepower, speed, and noise; they weren’t built with environmental and safety issues—“limitations”—as major factors in their designs. Chargers and other ‘60s muscle cars are reminders of a time when image, style, and performance seemed more important than miles-per-gallon, air bags, and cup holders in automotive design.
Current automobile styling has resulted in cars that look either like boxes, tall station wagons or aerodynamic jelly beans, thus, a 1970 Dodge Charger stands out like a cruise missile at a stoplight, its lumpy camshaft idle and burbling exhaust a reminder that this is no mundane mini-van or SUV people-mover. No air conditioning, no power windows, no heated or cooled seats, and no cup holders. (What, no cup holder? Your girlfriend was your “cup holder” while you shifted gears in the Sixties!)
Short on modern creature comforts, maybe, but with gobs of horsepower underneath your right foot, burbling through straight-through mufflers and twin exhausts, the Beach Boys singing “409” on a scratchy AM radio, and a silly grin on your face when you chirp the tires on the one-two shift pulling away from the Dairy Queen, knowing everyone is watching you. Just like they did in 1970 when this Charger was brand new.
It’s hard to get a silly grin like that when you’re driving a mini-van, and no one ever wrote a hit song about a Volvo.
What is the most interesting feature of the car ?
The styling of the car is its most dynamic feature. It is instantly recognizable as a Dodge Charger, even if people aren’t really sure what year it is. The 1968-70 Chargers never shared their body style with any other car built by Chrysler Corporation, and I’ve never had anyone mistake it for another brand of car. I get “thumbs up” at stoplights all the time. Lots of smiles from them, too.
What do people often ask you about the vehicle?
- “Is that the Charger the ‘General Lee’ (the orange ’69 Charger that was in the TV series-later movie-'The Dukes of Hazzard') was based on?”
- “What size engine is under the hood? Is it a Hemi?”
- “I used to have one of these, wish I had kept it. It absolutely flew!”
- “I don’t suppose you’d want to sell it?”
- “I remember one night out on US 70 when I had one of these. This big block Camaro pulled up beside of me and…..” (or a similar story).
What value do you place on the car?
My teenage grandson keeps hinting/hoping that somehow he will end up with it, so I really can’t place a monetary value on it; that is, unless you want to add up all I spent to bring it to its current condition. Current paint/bodywork and replacement parts costs might bring tears to your eyes! It did mine!