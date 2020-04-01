Gyms are closed. Recreational sports leagues are canceled. And everyone is asked to stay home and avoid social gatherings.
Naomi Mitchell, health and wellness director at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, says you can still remain active while staying home.
“When you’re stuck inside all day you get a bit stir-crazy,” Mitchell said. “It helps to exercise.”
Mitchell said this is a great time to get creative with workout routines. “Think of the things you like to do at the gym,” she said. “You can use laundry detergent or canned food as weights. If you have stairs, you can run your stairs.”
“Our bodies are the best machines,” Mitchell said. “Go back to your elementary school days -- jump rope, skipping, and hopscotch.”
Mitchell said families can use this time for further bonding. For example, parents can play games with their kids to simulate a school recess. “Play red light, green light," she said. "They love that.”
Mitchell said that part of the draw of places like the YMCA is a sense of community. She said using social media such as Instagram to show your exercise progress offers a good opportunity to stay connected. Mitchell added that being part of an online community can also be good for those who don't normally feel comfortable in social situations.
Mitchell publishes workout videos on social media every day in an effort to help people stay active at home. She started doing the demonstration videos a few weeks ago and plans to keep posting them while people are staying home due to the coronavirus. “I’m really enjoying doing this,” she said. “I’m still getting used to it.”
Mitchell said a recent video demonstrated a home workout routine using a backpack.
The videos are free and posted daily to the Hickory Foundation YMCA Facebook Page. Look for them around 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
