Newton is reopening City Hall to the public as part of the Phase I easing of restrictions, according to a release from the city.
Newton City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Even thought the building is open, the city is requesting that residents pay bills remotely.
Bills can be paid over the phone at 888-272-9829, online at www.newtonnc.gov or in the dropbox by City Hall.
Public access to the police and fire departments is still limited to emergency situations only. For non-emergency purposes, the police department can be reached at 828-465-7430 and the fire department can be reached at 828-695-4314.
The city’s recreation centers are closed but the parks remain open. However, the restrooms at the parks are closed.
For more information on city operations during the pandemic, call 828-695-4300 or visit www.newtonnc.gov.
Newton is not the only city in Catawba County reverting to a more normal way of operating.
Over the course of the last month, the city of Conover discontinued the collection of certain waste items, including bulk items, limbs, brush scrap metal, tires, pallets and electronics.
Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said the city will resume collection of those items starting Monday.
