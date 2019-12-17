A Newton man is going to prison for multiple sexual offenses with a 6-year-old child, according to a press release from the 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
Randy Eugene Dula, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted first degree sexual offense, attempted first degree rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child in Catawba County Superior Court on Monday. He had been in jail on the charges since 2014.
Dula was arrested after the female child victim told a family member and investigators that on several occasions between Mar. 1 and July 31, 2014, Dula touched her in inappropriate places, kissed her in various places and tried to have sexual intercourse with her, the district attorney’s office release said.
The victim first told a family member about the incidents, and then spoke about it in a forensic interview.
Dula was arrested on Aug. 1, 2014, and has been in jail since. Dula was sentenced to 12 to 19 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon release.
