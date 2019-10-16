NEWTON — The Newton Business Advisory Committee will host Business @ The Amphitheatre from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre on Main Avenue in Downtown Newton.
The event is a chance for the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to thank Newton’s businesses for their contributions and dedication to Newton. Business leaders, business owners and the business-minded are invited. Attendees will learn how Newton’s strategic plan, streetscape revitalization and the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce are working for Newton businesses. The BAC will also present its Bright Future Awards, which recognize the exceptional contributions to the community of Newton’s businesses and business leaders.
Light refreshments and networking will follow the presentation.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the History Museum of Catawba County, 30 North College Ave.
For more information, contact Alex Frick at africk@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4266.
