Newton-Conover's Jon Joplin recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Barton College next season. A two-time all-state goalkeeper, the senior won a 2A state title with the Red Devils in 2017 to go with several other career accolades. Joplin finished his high school career with an overall record of 93-10-4, two state championship appearances and three conference titles on the soccer field, while his GPA ranks sixth in his graduating class.
