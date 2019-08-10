The Newton-Conover football team practiced all week in preparation for tonight’s home scrimmage against Freedom and Forestview at 6 p.m. According to head coach Steven Pack, key returners for the Red Devils include senior running back Allen Wilfong and junior quarterback Justice Craig as well as junior wide receivers Brandon Johnson and Keagan Covington, who will also see time in the defensive secondary. Newton-Conover’s offensive line is experienced with three seniors and two juniors, while linebackers include Wilfong, sophomore Sakarri Morrison and junior Xavier Avery. Pack hopes his team continues to move the ball well on offense this year while showing improvement on defense.
Look for a full 2019 Newton-Conover football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.