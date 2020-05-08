It is a common misconception that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association or the participating schools purchase their own state championship rings, but that is not the case. Instead, it is up to the players and coaches to pull together the funds to buy the rings.
With the shutdown of high school sports, in-person public school instruction and many other public events and businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2A state co-champion Newton-Conover girls basketball team doesn’t have the ability to hold a fundraiser. Therefore, the Red Devils are asking for those interested to contact head coach Sylvia White at sylvia.white@n-ccs.org or 828-464-3191 to sponsor any amount.
“I don’t think anyone who is living through these times will forget the impact of COVID-19,” said White. “… In the middle of all this, something else special happened for the Newton-Conover Lady Red Devil basketball team — they were the NCHSAA 2A state champions! With such accomplishments usually comes celebration, acknowledgements and the rings.
“As the school year ends,” she added, “we want to make sure that with everything else these players are missing that we can find a way to make sure they are able to get their championship rings.”
Cornwell participating in virtual fundraiser for player battling leukemia
Newton-Conover senior girls basketball player Chyna Cornwell is set to take part in the inaugural #4BB Classic on Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. The virtual event was created to support Charlotte Christian School junior girls basketball player Breya Busby’s fight against leukemia and will feature 22 high school basketball players attempting to score as many points as possible in 60 seconds (layups equal 1 point, mid-range jump shots equal 2 points and 3-pointers equal 3 points).
Anyone can visit www.pridgeoneventmanagement.com/4BBClassic and select their favorite player to pledge to donate $1 or more per point scored in support of Busby’s battle. At the conclusion of the event, pledgers will receive an email with payment method options to complete your pledge based on the number of points scored by your player. All donations are tax-deductible.
More information can be found at the aforementioned link or by visiting @4BBClassic on Twitter. Sponsorships are also available, with event sponsors thus far consisting of OrthoCare Orthodontics, Charlotte Royals Basketball, Beta Nu Lambda (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity), Dental Works (A.K. Richardson and Associates), Brian Evans Enterprises and Have Life Church.
