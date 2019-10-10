NEWTON - The Newton-Conover High School class of 1979 announced plans for its 40-year reunion on Oct. 25-26.

On Friday, Oct. 25, all NCHS graduates are welcome to attend tailgating, football and social time. Pre-game tailgating will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot at Warehouse Distillery at 2628 Northwest Blvd. in Newton. A home game will be held from 7-9 p.m. at Gurley Stadium. The group will meet and mingle from 7-11 p.m. in downtown Newton restaurants and bars.

A free event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-11 p.m. at Warehouse Distillery. Attire will be casual. To help preparations for the Saturday event, RSVP to https://www.facebook.com/events/2133195953457563

All classmates from 1977-1981 interested in sharing memories from 1979 are welcome. Activities will include food and drink, music and dancing, games and more. Master of ceremonies will be MacDaddy. Live music will be performed by NCHS alumni.

Available for purchase will be food provided by Souper Bites Food Truck and adult beverages provided by The Loading Dock at Warehouse Distillery.

For additional information, call 828-464-5183 or email ron@warehousedistillery.com

