NEWTON — The Newton-Conover High School class of 1969 is planning its 50-year reunion.
Participants plan to meet at the 2019 homecoming football game on Oct. 11 at Gurley Stadium. A social will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the event venue at Pin Station in Newton. Cost is $20 per person, checks or cash only.
Checks should be made payable to NCHS Reunion. All payments should be mailed to Gail Drum, 950 38th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Email your updated contact information including your phone number, email address and mailing address to nchs1969@yahoo.com.