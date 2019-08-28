Ryan McCreary

Ryan McCreary will serve as the new principal of Clyde Campbell Elementary

Ryan J. McCreary is the new principal at Clyde Campbell Elementary School.

His appointment was announced by Catawba County Schools in a press release. McCreary previously served as principal at Jenkins Elementary School and then worked at Catawba Valley Community College, according to the release.

“Dr. McCreary is a seasoned leader, educator, and career advocate who will continue to do an excellent job in his new position at Clyde Campbell,” Matt Stover, superintendent of Catawba County Schools, said. “His experience in teaching students, managing teachers, and equipping students for future career opportunities, as well as his drive to foster parent outreach, will serve the students, faculty, parents, and community well.”

McCreary’s new position will begin immediately.

McCreary has a bachelors in mathematics and Spanish from Lenoir-Rhyne College, a masters in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University, according to the release.

Before assuming his role as principal at Jenkins Elementary School, McCreary served as principal at both Hickory High School and Oakwood Elementary School and as principal at Central Wilkes Middle School in Moravian Falls.

Since July 2018, McCreary served as K-64 Career and College Advocate at Catawba Valley Community College where he led character education initiatives, taught Work-Based Learning 120 and created myriad student leadership and mentoring initiatives.

McCreary believes strongly in giving back to the community, serving as 2019 president-elect of the Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club, on the board of directors for the Catawba County Partnership for Children and coaching the Clyde Campbell Elementary basketball and soccer leagues since 2017, the release said.

