HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University has hired a new leader to transform prospective students into Bears.
Kelli Barnette joins LR as the new associate vice president of undergraduate enrollment. Barnette started her role Aug. 5 and is tasked with supervising the operations of the undergraduate enrollment team. Her primary focus is to create new recruiting strategies, with an overall objective to grow enrollment.
“We are proud to welcome Kelli and her years of experience in student recruitment to the Hickory campus,” said Rachel Nichols, vice president for enrollment management. “Her extensive knowledge of the direct marketing initiatives and enrollment metrics, which customizes the student experience, aligns with our approach to a student-centered education. It will be exciting to watch her fresh perspective and new ideas to elevate engagement with our prospective students and their families.”
Barnette comes to LR from Marietta College in Ohio, where she most recently served as assistant vice president for enrollment management and director of admission.
Barnette sees several areas of opportunity to grow enrollment at LR, including connecting with a more diverse population of students and utilizing targeted digital marketing from inquiry to admittance.
Barnette is working on a master’s degree from West Virginia University in integrated marketing communications with an emphasis in higher education and anticipates completion in May 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies with a minor in political science and a certificate in teaching English as a foreign language from Marietta College, where she graduated cum laude.