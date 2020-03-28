Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total to 12.
As of Saturday morning, there have been 483 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County and 171 negative results have been received, according to a press release from Catawba County.
The remaining test results are pending. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Catawba County.
Case Investigations Ongoing
Catawba County Public Health is investigating confirmed cases to identify close contacts who may be affected. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Health is also assessing the risk of exposure to others and is advising them on appropriate monitoring, testing and additional protective measures on a case-by-case basis. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.
