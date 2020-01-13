NEWTON — Carolina Caring’s Center for Grief & Healing is hosting a group for men who have experienced loss in their life.

The informal group, led by a male bereavement counselor, provides a warm and welcoming space for men who are grieving the loss of someone they love.

The group will meet on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 9 a.m. at Hardee’s, 6090 N.C. 19 North in Denver, N.C. It is open to the community as well as to current clients.

For more information about the group or Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org.

