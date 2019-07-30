Hickory High School will offer a different look when the school year begins. Hickory High School maintenance began installing new banners at the school's entrance on Monday.
“I had noticed the attractive banners and flags on college campuses and in some towns and cities, so I thought the same idea might provide a little color to enhance the appearance of our two high schools,” Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, said.
Twelve banners are being installed in multiple places outside of the school, each representing a different aspect of student life at Hickory High School.
“This is a visual enhancement for our school that celebrates the triple threat,” Snowden said.
The triple threat is excellence in academics, arts and athletics, according to Snowden.
Each banner displays the school colors and the year 1903 -- the year Hickory Public Schools was established. The banners also bear the hashtag #hpswinningteam.
The banners were designed by Snowden and school student intern Max Scheide. They were printed by Associated Posters, Inc., which is based in Kernersville. The banners for Hickory High cost $1,202, according to Snowden.
Snowden said the school plans to have more banners in the future to represent more aspects and subjects at Hickory High.
Hickory Career and Arts Magnet will also have banners for the new school year and those banners are designed in the magnet school's colors, according to Snowden.