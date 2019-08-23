NEWTON — Catawba County Chief Financial Officer Bob Miracle has been elevated to Assistant County Manager/Chief Financial Officer effective Sept. 2.
In his new role, Miracle will continue to manage the county’s financial operations and will assume additional departmental oversight responsibilities as part of the county’s management team alongside County Manager Mick Berry and Assistant County Manager Mary Furtado. His promotion enables a thorough transition period prior to the June 2020 retirement of longtime Assistant County Manager Dewey Harris.
“Bob brings a wealth of experience to the management team from the large and complex communities of Broward County, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina,” said County Manager Mick Berry. “In his three years as our CFO, he’s overseen the Justice Center renovation and worked to improve the county’s bond rating, saving our tax payers thousands of dollars in interest costs. Bob will retain his role as CFO, reinforcing county management’s oversight of the county budget and financial transactions.”
“This is a great opportunity to continue working for this outstanding organization and community,” said Miracle. “I am part of a terrific team, from our commissioners and management team to the Finance Department and all our employees. I look forward to taking this next step in my work for the county.”
Miracle, a Certified Public Accountant, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting from Ohio State University. Before joining Catawba County as Chief Financial Officer in 2016, Miracle was the CFO and Director of Finance and Administrative Services in Broward County, Fla. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy CFO for the City of Charleston, S.C. He also worked at his alma mater and at the Columbus, Ohio Airport Authority. He is married and has three children.