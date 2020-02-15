NEWTON — It doesn’t matter how long a team holds the lead in a basketball game — just when. Bunker Hill’s boys led throughout the first three quarters on Friday night at Fred T. Foard. But when the Tigers got their one and only lead of the game in the fourth quarter, they never let it go and went on to claim a 68-64 win.
It’s the second win of the season for Foard over Bunker Hill. The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak to end the regular season with a record of 6-18 overall and 2-12 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Bunker Hill is now 3-21 and 1-13.
“It was all about Senior Night. We let the seniors (play). It was all on them,” said Foard coach Andy Hodges. “I knew when we got down, we weren’t out of it.”
The Bears started the game with a 3-pointer from Ethan Hildebran, but relied on the inside game of Carson Sigmon and Keenan Kee throughout the first half. The Bears held a 15-10 advantage after the first quarter and led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, 28-15, following a steal and score by Desmond Anderson.
But Foard began to chip away at the Bunker Hill lead. Even though Anderson hit a triple at the buzzer for the Bears, the Tigers’ deficit was just 33-26 at intermission.
Foard cut that lead to three points early in the second half on baskets by Will Frye and Corbin Bishop. But Sigmon, Anderson and Key answered right back for the Bears to take the Bunker Hill lead back to nine points, 39-30.
The back-and-forth tug of war continued through the third quarter. A hoop and free throw by Sigmon on an offensive rebound off his own miss with 1:31 left in the third stanza pushed the Bears in front by eight, 48-40.
It was the last breathing room they had as Peyton Hemphill started a one-man rally in those final 91 seconds of the third quarter. The Tigers’ senior guard hit a jumper at the top of the key, followed that with a steal and score and capped it off with a long 3 at the buzzer to make the score 48-47 in favor of the Bears with a quarter to go.
“He (Hemphill) made a couple of defensive plays and made a three right at the end,” said Hodges. “He made some big plays.”
The big plays continued for Foard when the fourth quarter began. Frye drove through the lane for the hoop and harm to put the Tigers in front for the first time, 50-48, just 14 seconds into the fourth period.
Although the Bears’ Kaliq Ramseur tied the game moments later with a pair of free throws, Bunker Hill’s offense that clicked so well in the first half spit and sputtered throughout the final period.
“In the second half we battled really hard. Defensively is where we won it, though,” said Hodges. “On the defensive end we got stops about 10 times straight and that’s how you’ve got to do it.”
Bunker Hill coach Dylan Johnson put the blame on himself.
“This one is on me, man,” Johnson said. “The kids played hard. I should have taken some timeouts. I thought we would come out of our funk there for a minute. It’s up to me to get open shots. I can’t ask them to do any more. I’ve got to do a better job.”
A three-point play and then a 3 on the next trip down the court, both by the Tigers’ Clay Patterson, gave Foard a two-possession lead. The Tigers effectively used the free-throw line to keep the Bears at bay with a 12-of-20 performance in the final quarter at the charity stripe.
A late Bunker Hill rally got the Bears to within three points with 11 seconds to play, but Frye sealed the win with a free throw for the four-point final margin.
Four Tigers were in double figures, led by Hemphill’s 17 points. Patterson finished with 14 points, Frye had 13 and Daniel Lackey scored 10.
Anderson paced the Bears with 19 points. Sigmon put up 16 points and Key had 13.
Both teams will be in action on the road Tuesday night in the first round of the conference tournament, with Foard traveling to West Caldwell and Bunker Hill visiting Hibriten. Look for a full preview of the tournament in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 84, Foard 52
Foard pulled off a monumental upset last year in the last game of the regular season and cost Bunker Hill the top seed in the conference tournament. The Bears weren’t about to let that happen this time and pulled away after a sluggish start to win by a 32-point final margin.
Bunker Hill finished second in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with an overall record of 18-6 and a league mark of 11-3. Foard tied for fifth at 10-14 and 5-9.
The game featured a pair of 30-point performances. Bunker Hill’s Addie Wray had 31 points, while Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth led all scorers with 39.
“We did a lot of good things, but we’ve got to clean up some things defensively,” said Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson. “We can’t let one player (Wolgemuth) score that much on us. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Both underclassmen, Wray and Wolgemuth blitzed the opposing defenses with an array of high-arching 3-pointers and lethal slicing drives to the basket. However, they had to share the spotlight with Bunker Hill senior Madison Stotts, who broke the 1,000-point barrier for her stellar career on her first basket which came in the second quarter.
“It was amazing. I’ve worked hard for four years, ” said the 5-foot-11 Stotts. “I was really excited. It’s been an amazing season.”
Up 19-14 after a quarter, Bunker Hill went on a seven-point run to begin the second quarter. The Bears’ lead reached as many as 16 points in the period and they enjoyed a comfortable 39-25 advantage at the half.
Bunker Hill’s defense and running game wore down the thin bench of the Tigers, who were forced into 28 turnovers.
“We’re trying to get better at that,” said Swanson. “Every possession is important. We want to be playing on every possession.”
“We don’t have the depth on the bench,” added Foard coach Brandy Dawkins. “They got running, and that hurts.”
Wolgemuth entered the night as the leading scorer in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and cemented her place there with a performance that included four triples. Foard’s Carley West came into the game as the leading rebounder in the conference and second in double-doubles. She added to those numbers with an 11-point, 21-rebound cap to the regular season.
In spite of the loss, Foard is on the verge of making the state playoffs two consecutive years and has posted a double-digit win season.
“I think we’re better than what we were,” Dawkins said. “Hopefully we can keep it up and make the playoffs. It’s a building program.”
Besides Wray’s 31 points, Bunker Hill got 16 from Stotts and 11 from Bailee Hamlett. The Bears have now won six straight heading into the conference tournament as the No. 2 and are ranked 14th in the state among 2A programs.
“We’re looking forward to that,” Swanson said of the postseason. “We feel like on any given night we can be as good as anybody. We just have to step up and do it.”
Both teams will be in action in the opening round of the conference tournament on Tuesday. Bunker Hill will be at home against West Caldwell, while Foard will be on the road against either Patton or Draughn. Look for a full preview of the tournament in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill: 19 20 25 20 – 84
Foard: 14 11 14 13 – 52
Bunker Hill – Addie Wray 31, Madison Stotts 16, Bailee Hamlett 11, Camryn Bryant 8, Olivia Ellis 6, Ashlyn Stoker 6, DaLesha Linebarger 4, Caitlin Robison 2.
Foard – Alexis Wolgemuth 39, Carley West 11, Elayna Chavis 2.
BOYS
Bunker Hill: 15 18 15 16 – 64
Foard: 10 16 21 21 – 68
Bunker Hill – Desmond Anderson 19, Carson Sigmon 16, Keenan Kee 13, Clayson Chapman 7, Ethan Hildebran 5, Pete Clampitt 2, Kaliq Ramseur 2.
Foard – Peyton Hemphill 17, Clay Patterson 14, Will Frye 13, Daniel Lackey 10, Corbin Bishop 8, Mateo Pena 4, Sam Hepler 2.
