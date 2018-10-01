HICKORY - From slinging dough at Dante’s Pizza and Subs as a teenager to owning two restaurants and an event center of his own, the restaurant industry in Hickory has been a part of Matthew Miller’s life for almost 30 years.
“I’m always happiest when I get to serve somebody food that they enjoy,” Miller said.
Here are five things you should know about Miller, the owner of restaurants Wood and Food Factory and event center Warehouse 18:
1. He grew up in a family with 12 children.
Miller was the third child and oldest boy in a family with 12 children.
“It was just chaos,” Miller said. “You know, you get a little more independence in a large family like that because everybody needs attention and you don’t get as much as you do in a small family.”
Miller said his earliest memories of cooking involve making large meals like spaghetti and tacos for his family.
The chaos of growing up in a large family also helped in the restaurant industry.
“I really do well in the chaos,” Miller said. “I can keep things organized and moving forward.”
2. He was managing a restaurant at 18.
At 15, Miller started working at Dante’s restaurant. In his six years at the restaurant, he took on a high level of responsibility at a young age.
When the owner would take time off during the Christmas season, Miller found himself running the restaurant at 18.
Miller’s sister Katherine recalled seeing his cooking skills on display at the restaurant.
“He knew how to make a pizza by throwing the dough in the air like the real Italians do, so we always thought that was amazing and fascinating,” Katherine Miller said.
3. He started out pursuing a career in engineering.
Though cooking and the restaurant industry were a big part of Matthew Miller’s life, his initial plan was to pursue engineering and architecture.
The choice seemed natural early on, given his interest in drawing houses.
There was also a family precedent for that career path. Miller said his grandfather worked for NASA in California.
Miller began studying engineering at North Carolina State University and continued his engineering studies at the University of Minnesota.
4. He was managing a restaurant at the same time he was going to school.
Ultimately, he decided to abandon engineering and focus on the restaurant business, eventually earning a culinary certificate in Minnesota.
“I have an engineering mind, but not an engineering degree,” Miller said. “I mean, every time I have to meet with an architect, I cringe.”
His favorite restaurant was the original Bistro 127.
Of all the restaurant projects Miller has been a part of, Bistro 127 is his favorite.
It was at Bistro 127 that Miller came to view himself not just as a restaurateur, but as a chef because of the complete creative control he had over the restaurant’s menu.
Over time, the restaurant concept evolved into the restaurant now known as Wood. The change was made at least in part to create a more casual feel for customers, Miller said.
Miller was working at his Food Factory restaurant when he talked to a customer who did not frequent Bistro 127. The man said his wife would not allow them to go to Bistro 127 because they did not dress nicely enough.
“The more I’ve grown, the more I’ve had to evolve and focus more on what the customers want than what I want,” Miller said.
5. He started a benefit for autism education.
Miller contributes to a number of charitable efforts, but the one closest to his heart is one he started: the Bash for Autism.
Miller got the idea for a fundraiser to benefit autism education because of his experiences with his own son, who is autistic.
When Miller would take his son to school, he would stick around for a bit to help with his son and some other kids.
Seeing the needs that existed in the classroom, he started the fundraiser, which is now in its fifth year.
In 2017 alone, the bash brought in more than $40,000, Miller said.