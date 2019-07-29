John Starnes says joining the U.S. Navy gave him a path to follow and interests to explore. And a sense of humor.
“Like an idiot, I quit high school and joined the Navy,” Starnes said.
Starnes, 85, served from 1951-1954. Today he continues to serve fellow veterans and their families.
In the Navy, Starnes served as a hospital corpsman, which is similar to an Army medic. He completed a prisoner exchange in South Korea just after the Korean War, where Navy corpsmen picked up American soldiers and were tasked with treating any injuries. Starnes said there were soldiers with broken legs and shrapnel still in their bodies. “It made you want to cry,” Starnes said.
Starnes said one man had to be flipped every 30 minutes because he broke his neck. The procedure caused the soldier severe stress because he believed he would fall. “There was no way he could fall the way we had him strapped,” Starnes said.
“I hated to hear him cry,” Starnes said. To help the soldier relax, Starnes crawled under the bed to face the soldier who was now lying on his stomach. “We just got to talking and laughing,” Starnes said.
During the mission to Korea, his ship stopped in Japan.
“People were nice there,” Starnes said. It remains the favorite place he’s visited. “I just liked the people there.”
Starnes retired from the military on April 31, 1954 after a foot injury.
Dedicated to service, Starnes found other ways to serve fellow veterans. Since 1994, he has attended many veteran funerals to participate in the ceremony, and visits veterans in hospice to pin them for their service.
“I usually sit and talk with them for about maybe 30 minutes before I pin them, but if they are in a talking mood I will sit with them for as long as they want to talk,” Starnes said. “I’m never in no hurry.”
Starnes said the first question he always asks is what the veteran did to make a living. He also asks them about their kids. “Everyone always wants to talk about their kids.”
If a veteran is unable to converse, Starnes will talk with the family and friends to console them.
Being in the military didn’t just give Starnes a passion for service; it also gave him a passion for travel.
Starnes and his wife Faye have traveled around the world including Chile, Moscow, Brazil and Poland. “I’ve made it to 49 states,” Starnes said. “Only one I hadn’t made it to is Idaho. Been all around it but just never did go in it.”
Starnes said his tradition was to drink two beers everywhere he and his wife visited.
John and Faye Starnes are unable to travel much today because of a car accident that left Faye Starnes with a hip injury, but she made scrapbooks containing photos, boarding passes and other memorabilia for each trip so they can look back on all the places they visited.