Furniture plant employees who graduate from the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy gain experience and, frequently, better pay, according to furniture executives charged with hiring.
Cindy Fulbright, project manager at the furniture academy, said a student can graduate from the academy with a certification in at least one of their seven programs in one year at a cost of $600 or less. The seven programs offered are: pattern making, manual cutting, automated cutting, sewing, spring up (tying wiring that provides support for furniture pieces), inside upholstery and outside upholstery. The academy is part of Catawba Valley Community College.
Lori Miller, director of furniture workforce development at Catawba Valley Community College, said the academy works with industry partners to know what their students need to learn to be ready for work. Fulbright said students who come to the academy and acquire these skills will have an advantage that helps them grow in the industry.
All students start out with a furniture fundamentals class where they learn how the industry works, the basics of building furniture, what to expect from their future employers and the different jobs available.
Students visit multiple furniture plants during their time in school, and many instructors at the academy have jobs at local plants.
Fulbright said not all students are naturally gifted when it comes to building furniture, and different students need to work longer than others to learn techniques. If the student is willing to work with instructors, then they will help the student get where they need to be.
Wendy Kennedy is a seamstress for Century Furniture in Hickory. She attended the furniture academy for one year and graduated in June 2016.
Before attending the academy, Kennedy said she worked for a textile company in Maiden. Kennedy said she had no experience with sewing before attending the academy and was far from confident when she first started. She was able to overcome her concerns and learn a new skill.
“[The instructor] made it easy,” Kennedy said. “She showed me all the skills I would need.”
Kennedy said she was told by employers she would need three years of experience to qualify for a job in sewing, but Century Furniture hired her after she received her certification at the academy. Kennedy said she is now making $5 more an hour than she was at her previous job.
Most students are offered employment before they graduate, according to Miller. Entry into the job market is often through a job in sewing or upholstering.
Fulbright said 100 percent of graduates from the academy found jobs in the industry, with the majority finding work in Catawba County or nearby counties.
Bill McBrayer, human resources manager at Lexington Home Brands in Hildebran, said employees who achieve a certification at the academy qualify for more responsibility and higher pay. “If you pass and get your certificate, we guarantee you a job,” McBrayer said.
Mark Jordan, senior vice president at Bassett, a furniture manufacturer with a plant in Newton, said 15 of his employees graduated from the academy and were given more job opportunities. They are paid anywhere from 20 to 50 percent more at his company, after completing the training.
Jordan said furniture businesses in Hickory compete with one another every day but when it comes to the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, the companies leave the competition at the door and focus on what’s best for the industry.
“All [furniture companies] realize we need more labor and young people,” Jordan said. “If we can work together the overall gain is good for all of us.”
Jordan said the academy has become a useful tool for furniture companies to find talented employees. “It’s doing a really good job in providing amazing employees. They are coming out with abilities and a good attitude.”
The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy is located at 973 Locust St. in Newton. A second location is open in Alexander County at 345 Industrial Blvd. in Taylorsville. For more information on the Furniture Academy, call Lori Miller at (828)327-7000, ext. 4284.