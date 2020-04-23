The three school districts in Catawba County received $795,000 in state monies to address needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced a $50 million flexible allotment that would be distributed to school districts across the state, according to Adam Steele, director of finance for Hickory Public Schools.
The allotment is funded with unused Summer Reading Camp funds from across the state, reserve funds and money from the State Emergency Relief and Disaster Reserve, Steele said.
Steele said the allotment is to help pay for remote learning, school nutrition, and the cleaning and sanitizing of schools, buses and protective equipment.
Here is how the schools plan to use the money:
Catawba County Schools received $551,750, Karla Miller, chief finance officer for Catawba County Schools, said. She said the money will go towards paying salaries for the district’s child care program QUEST and the school nutrition staff along with other expenses the district might see from the pandemic.
Hickory Public Schools received $141,590, Steele said.
Steele said he expects the district will use the funds to help their Child Nutrition program and offset payroll costs.
Steele said he is working with Kristen Bealler, child nutrition director for Hickory Public Schools, to see how much Hickory will lose on school meals and snacks to determine the payroll amount that will be needed to cover out of these funds. The district also bought cleaning supplies for the buses.
Newton-Conover City Schools received $102,569 from the emergency funds distributed by the governor, John Robinson, public information officer for the district, said.
Robinson said two of the district’s programs, Child Nutrition and Community Schools, will benefit from the funds. The programs are still operating but are not self-sustainable so the district is using these monies to cover expenses.
Child Nutrition provides two meals a day to students and Community Schools is still operating a site to provide child care services to essential workers, Robinson said.
Robinson said the district is also purchasing additional disinfecting supplies and equipment.
Steele said the allotment all three districts received will expire on June 30, 2020.
