CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association's current “dead period” for sports amid the coronavirus pandemic is set to conclude May 31, according to an email the state association sent to member schools Monday, though the email seems to indicate that date could still be pushed back.

HighSchoolOT obtained a copy of the NCHSAA’s email, which hints that it will wait to get the go-ahead from both state and local governments as well as school systems before resuming any sports activity.

The email reads, in part: “After consulting with superintendents across the state, it was determined that a set date is necessary and important to help ensure that there is consistency as we move towards what is typically the summer season. These regulations will neither supersede the governor's mandates and allowances, nor those of the local school system.”

HighSchoolOT reported the email also states “campus facilities should remain closed unless they are open to the general public.”

The news backs up what the NCHSAA said after its virtual spring board of directors meeting last month — that the dead-period restrictions would remain in place during the coronavirus outbreak. At that time, commissioner Que Tucker also said it would be premature to make any changes to the fall schedule.

All prep sports in the state have been suspended since March 13, with both the resumption of spring seasons and state title basketball games canceled late last month. The state is set to move into Phase 2 (of 3) in the re-opening process on May 22.

