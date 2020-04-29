The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has declared co-state champions for boys and girls basketball after the title games were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCHSAA announced the decision Wednesday after a meeting by its board of directors.
Last week the NCHSAA canceled remaining winter championships and spring sports for the 2019-20 season. That followed the announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper that public schools in the state would remain closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.
The basketball championship games were originally scheduled for March 14.
Note: Look for additional details, including comments from Newton-Conover girls basketball coach Sylvia White, online Thursday and in Friday's print edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.