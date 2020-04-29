NCHSAA

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has declared co-state champions for boys and girls basketball after the title games were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCHSAA announced the decision Wednesday after a meeting by its board of directors.

Last week the NCHSAA canceled remaining winter championships and spring sports for the 2019-20 season. That followed the announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper that public schools in the state would remain closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.

The basketball championship games were originally scheduled for March 14.

Note: Look for additional details, including comments from Newton-Conover girls basketball coach Sylvia White, online Thursday and in Friday's print edition of the Hickory Daily Record

