NCHSAA dead period extended to June 15 after unanimous vote

CHAPEL HILL — After previously announcing that the dead period for student-athletes would end on June 1, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association extended it by an additional two weeks on Tuesday morning. Therefore, the dead period for N.C. high school athletics is now scheduled to end on June 15 following a unanimous vote by the NCHSAA Board of Directors on Monday night.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker held a Zoom press conference with the media on Tuesday afternoon, with the following representing some of the key takeaways according to a story published by HighSchoolOT.com:
» Tucker says the intention is to move forward with June 15 being the day the dead period ends. During that time, the NCHSAA is working on minimum guidelines for membership to follow.
» Guidelines are a minimum standard and local school districts can make them more stringent.
» NCHSAA plans to allow all sports to resume when dead period ends, not just a select few. However, there will be restrictions and no contact will be allowed. Tucker said the NCHSAA is being “very deliberate” and that’s why they have not rushed to make any decisions on returning to play.
» Tucker said the NCHSAA realizes it is not possible to prevent all athletes from contracting COVID-19.
» NCHSAA urges schools to use the next few weeks to stockpile things like sanitizer, cleaning supplies, gloves, masks, and other supplies that may be needed to safely conduct athletics and minimize risk.
» NCHSAA is not considering moving sports seasons. “We don’t think it is even wise to begin talking about moving sports seasons right now ... We’re not really entertaining that,” Tucker said.
» NCHSAA expects to release guidelines to schools no later than one week prior to the resumption of athletics, ideally sooner than that.
» Tucker said the NCHSAA itself has taken an 8-10% hit financially due to coronavirus.
» Nothing is off the table, Tucker said. The NCHSAA is moving forward as if fall sports will begin on Aug. 1, however they are working on contingency plans in case that cannot happen. Options include shortening the regular season and possibly reducing the number of teams in the playoffs. However, if the fall season is shortened, it does not necessarily mean other seasons will be shortened.
» There is no change to the realignment calendar. Bylaws require realignment happen every four years, so it must be done this year.
In an email to the NCHSAA membership, the association says the board also authorized staff to continue working with the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to create plans for a phased return to summer activities and conditioning.
“If pandemic conditions in N.C. continue to improve, summer activities could begin June 15,” the email reads.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!