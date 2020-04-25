RALEIGH — Following North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday that all North Carolina public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided shortly thereafter to cancel all remaining spring sporting events and the high school basketball state championship games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All eight basketball contests, including the 2A girls title game between Newton-Conover and Farmville Central, had been in limbo since being postponed on March 12.
“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker on Friday. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.
“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” she added. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a ‘W’ in the win column.”
No decision has been made regarding whether the 16 girls and boys basketball teams that reached the state championship will be recognized as co-champions or if no state champions will be crowned in 2020.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors is set to meet next week to discuss finalizing the state basketball playoffs and policies for summer activities. Members will also address academic eligibility concerns for the upcoming fall season, with practice scheduled to begin on Aug. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.