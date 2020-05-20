RALEIGH — North Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts announced a change to his coaching staff for the 2020-21 season this week, hiring a familiar name to take the place of Takayo Siddle, who recently accepted the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
According to a report from ACCSports.com, Hickory native and Fred T. Foard graduate Mike Summey will replace Siddle as one of Keatts’ assistant coaches.
Summey graduated from N.C. State in 1997, serving as student manager his senior year and staying on two additional years as a graduate assistant for former Wolfpack coach Herb Sendek. Since then, he has been an assistant coach for various programs including Saint Francis in Pennsylvania (1999-2003, 2013-15), Queens (2003-04), The Citadel (2004-06), North Florida (2006-08) and Bowling Green (2015-20).
Summey was also the head coach at Bethany College in West Virginia during the 2008-09 season, leading the Bison to an overall record of 17-12 and a mark of 9-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Additionally, he was the director of basketball operations at Miami from 2009-13.
N.C. State also named Steve Snell as its new director of basketball operations this week, with Chris Zupko set to serve as his assistant. Snell has over 30 years of experience at the Division I level, most recently as the assistant coach at Ohio during the 2019-20 season.
The Wolfpack finished 20-12 this past season, posting a 10-10 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They won 24 games the previous season and 21 in 2017-18, Keatts’ first year at the helm.
