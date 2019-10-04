Samantha Danielle Kirkland

A Hickory woman was charged with indecent exposure for being naked in public on Thursday.

Samantha Danielle Kirkland, 27, received a $300 secured bond for the misdemeanor charge, according to an arrest report from the Hickory Police Department.

At around 10 a.m., Hickory police responded to a call of a nude woman along the road outside Northern Tool and Equipment at 2770 Highway 70 SE, a Hickory incident report states.

Kirkland’s first appearance in Catawba County District Court is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Kirkland is also currently charged with one felony count of possession of heroin in Catawba County. She has a court appearance for that charge on Oct. 24, according to the N.C. Courts website. Kirkland was not charged with possession of heroin on the same day as the indecent exposure charge.

Kirkland has prior felony convictions of possession of a controlled substance in 2015 and possession of stolen goods in 2013 both in Catawba County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search website.

As of Friday afternoon, Kirkland is still listed on the Catawba County Who's in Jail website.

Jordan Hensley is the court reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. ​

